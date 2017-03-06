DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Disposal





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR



Uniper SE



E.ON-Platz 1



40479 Duesseldorf



Divestiture of interests in gas field "Yuzhno-Russkoye"



Today, Uniper has reached an agreement regarding the divestiture of all

legal and economic interests (including respective contractual rights and

obligations attached thereto) held by Uniper Exploration & Production GmbH,

a subsidiary of Uniper SE, in OJSC Severneftegazprom and JSC Gazprom YRGM

Development to OMV Exploration & Production GmbH, a subsidiary of Austrian

OMV Aktiengesellschaft. The purchase price amounts to USD 1,850 million

(approx. EUR 1,749 million based on an agreed exchange rate of EUR 1 = USD

1.0575) plus cash on balance sheet per 31 December 2016.



OJSC Severneftegazprom holds the license for and operates the Russian giant

gas field "Yuzhno-Russkoye" in Western Siberia. JSC Gazprom YRGM

Development trades gas, which is produced at the aforementioned gas field.



The consummation of the transaction is in particular still subject to the

necessary anti-trust and foreign investment strategic law approvals of the

competent authorities, co-shareholder consent as well as other customary

closing conditions. The transaction is anticipated to close by year end and

will be retroactively effective as of 1 January 2017.



Uniper SE



