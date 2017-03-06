DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Divestiture of interests in gas field "Yuzhno-Russkoye"

Today, Uniper has reached an agreement regarding the divestiture of all
legal and economic interests (including respective contractual rights and
obligations attached thereto) held by Uniper Exploration & Production GmbH,
a subsidiary of Uniper SE, in OJSC Severneftegazprom and JSC Gazprom YRGM
Development to OMV Exploration & Production GmbH, a subsidiary of Austrian
OMV Aktiengesellschaft. The purchase price amounts to USD 1,850 million
(approx. EUR 1,749 million based on an agreed exchange rate of EUR 1 = USD
1.0575) plus cash on balance sheet per 31 December 2016.

OJSC Severneftegazprom holds the license for and operates the Russian giant
gas field "Yuzhno-Russkoye" in Western Siberia. JSC Gazprom YRGM
Development trades gas, which is produced at the aforementioned gas field.

The consummation of the transaction is in particular still subject to the
necessary anti-trust and foreign investment strategic law approvals of the
competent authorities, co-shareholder consent as well as other customary
closing conditions. The transaction is anticipated to close by year end and
will be retroactively effective as of 1 January 2017.

Language: English
Company: Uniper SE

E.ON-Platz 1

40479 Düsseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 5 01
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018
WKN: UNSE01
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
