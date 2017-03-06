DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]


QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


06.03.2017 / 12:10


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


FORM 20-F ANNUAL REPORT

QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the FORM 20-F ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO
SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 for the fiscal
year ended December 31, 2016, was filed with the UNITED STATES SECURITIES
AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC).

The document is now available on the website of QIAGEN:
https://www.qiagen.com/de/about-us/investors/financial-information/financi
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
