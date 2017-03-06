DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADLER Real Estate AG





Correction of a release from 28.02.2017, 18:32 CET/CEST - ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





06.03.2017 / 14:00





Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Correction of a publication dated 28.02.2017







1. Details of issuer



ADLER Real Estate AG



Joachimsthaler Straße 34



10719 Berlin



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)

28.02.2017



Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

47709940







06.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

