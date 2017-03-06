DGAP-NVR: Correction of a release from 28.02.2017, 18:32 CET/CEST - ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADLER Real Estate AG


Correction of a release from 28.02.2017, 18:32 CET/CEST - ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


06.03.2017 / 14:00


Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
















Correction of a publication dated 28.02.2017



1. Details of issuer


ADLER Real Estate AG

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) 28.02.2017
  Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

47709940













Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.adler-ag.com





 
