DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





Aves One AG: Preliminary figures for the financial year 2016





06-March-2017 / 14:07 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Preliminary figures for the financial year 2016



Hamburg, 6 March 2017 - Based on preliminary calculations (unaudited), the

operational profit (EBITDA) that emerges during preparation of the

consolidated annual financial statements of Aves One AG for the past

business year 2016 is in the range from around EUR 15.0 million to EUR 16.0

million. Earnings before taxes are expected to lie between EUR -4.5 million

and EUR -5.5 million, thus showing a clear improvement compared to pre-tax

earnings for the first six months of 2016 (EUR -8.9 million). Final figures

for the past business year 2016 will be published in late April 2017.



The Container Equipment business division made the biggest contribution to

operational profit (EBITDA) in 2016. Based on preliminary calculations, an

operational profit in the range from EUR 14.0 million to EUR 15.0 million

will be achieved. Although the Rail Equipment business division did not

achieve significant relevance in the Group until the fourth quarter of 2016

due to the takeover of ERR, the operational profit contributed by this

business division to Aves One AG"s full-year result will range, according

to preliminary calculations, between EUR 5.0 million and EUR 6.0 million.



Since the fourth quarter of 2016 was dominated by the integration of ERR,

it was no longer possible to implement a few projects in business year

2016. In the Resale Equipment business division for example, completion of

the Drive Up Self Storage Park in Münster, with a rentable area of 2,864

m2, will take place during the current month. As a consequence of focusing

on the takeover of ERR, project postponements into 2017 also occurred in

the Special Equipment business division. Overall, the other segments

contribute a balanced operational profit to the consolidated results.



The Management of Aves One AG remains committed to the objective of

expanding the assets portfolio, whose book values were around EUR 430

million as of 31.12.2016, up to EUR 1 billion by 2020.



More information: www.avesone.com



Contact



Aves One AG



Jürgen Bauer, Executive Board



Tel.: +49 (40) 696 528 350



Fax: +49 (40) 696 528 359



E-mail: ir@avesone.com

