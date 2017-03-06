DGAP-Adhoc: Aves One AG: Preliminary figures for the financial year 2016

Aves One AG: Preliminary figures for the financial year 2016


Preliminary figures for the financial year 2016

Hamburg, 6 March 2017 - Based on preliminary calculations (unaudited), the
operational profit (EBITDA) that emerges during preparation of the
consolidated annual financial statements of Aves One AG for the past
business year 2016 is in the range from around EUR 15.0 million to EUR 16.0
million. Earnings before taxes are expected to lie between EUR -4.5 million
and EUR -5.5 million, thus showing a clear improvement compared to pre-tax
earnings for the first six months of 2016 (EUR -8.9 million). Final figures
for the past business year 2016 will be published in late April 2017.

The Container Equipment business division made the biggest contribution to
operational profit (EBITDA) in 2016. Based on preliminary calculations, an
operational profit in the range from EUR 14.0 million to EUR 15.0 million
will be achieved. Although the Rail Equipment business division did not
achieve significant relevance in the Group until the fourth quarter of 2016
due to the takeover of ERR, the operational profit contributed by this
business division to Aves One AG"s full-year result will range, according
to preliminary calculations, between EUR 5.0 million and EUR 6.0 million.

Since the fourth quarter of 2016 was dominated by the integration of ERR,
it was no longer possible to implement a few projects in business year
2016. In the Resale Equipment business division for example, completion of
the Drive Up Self Storage Park in Münster, with a rentable area of 2,864
m2, will take place during the current month. As a consequence of focusing
on the takeover of ERR, project postponements into 2017 also occurred in
the Special Equipment business division. Overall, the other segments
contribute a balanced operational profit to the consolidated results.

The Management of Aves One AG remains committed to the objective of
expanding the assets portfolio, whose book values were around EUR 430
million as of 31.12.2016, up to EUR 1 billion by 2020.

More information: www.avesone.com

Contact

Aves One AG

Jürgen Bauer, Executive Board

Tel.: +49 (40) 696 528 350

Fax: +49 (40) 696 528 359

E-mail: ir@avesone.com








Company: Aves One AG

Große Elbstrasse 45

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: 040 696528 350
Fax: 040 696528 359
E-mail: ir@avesone.com
Internet: www.avesone.com
ISIN: DE000A168114
WKN: A16811
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf





 
