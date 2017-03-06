DGAP-News: Senvion S.A.: Share buyback - 21. Interim Reporting

2017. március 06., hétfő, 14:23





DGAP-News: Senvion S.A. / Key word(s): Share Buyback


Senvion S.A.: Share buyback - 21. Interim Reporting


06.03.2017 / 14:23



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Senvion S.A.



WKN: A2AFKW ISIN: LU1377527517 Country: Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



Senvion S.A.: Release of capital market information



Senvion S.A. / Disclosure according to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 Share buyback - 21. Interim Reporting


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.



In the time period from February 27, 2017 until and including March 3, 2017, a number of 14,923 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of Senvion S.A., whose start was disclosed by Senvion S.A. pursuant to Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on August 25, 2016.





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
27. February 2017 3.000 10,6247
28. February 2017 3.100 10,8558
01. March 2017 3.100 11,2257
02. March 2017 3.000 11,2162
03. March 2017 2.723 11,1020


The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Senvion S.A. under www.senvion.com under sub-category "investors".


The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 753,280 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Senvion S.A. is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Senvion S.A.; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Luxembourg, March 6, 2017

Senvion S.A.



The Managing Board

 



Contact:

Dhaval Vakil

Phone: +44 20 7034 7992

Mobile: +44 7788 390 185

Email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com














06.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: Senvion S.A.

46a, avenue John F. Kennedy

L-1855 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Phone: +352 26 00 5305
Fax: +352 26 00 5301
E-mail: press@senvion.com
Internet: www.senvion.com
ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390
WKN: A2AFKW
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg





 
End of News DGAP News Service




550677  06.03.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=550677&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum