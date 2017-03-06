DGAP-News: Senvion S.A. / Key word(s): Share Buyback





06.03.2017







Senvion S.A.

WKN: A2AFKW ISIN: LU1377527517 Country: Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Senvion S.A.: Release of capital market information

In the time period from February 27, 2017 until and including March 3, 2017, a number of 14,923 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of Senvion S.A., whose start was disclosed by Senvion S.A. pursuant to Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on August 25, 2016.

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price

27. February 2017

3.000

10,6247

28. February 2017

3.100

10,8558

01. March 2017

3.100

11,2257

02. March 2017

3.000

11,2162

03. March 2017

2.723

11,1020



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Senvion S.A. under www.senvion.com under sub-category "investors".The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 753,280 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Senvion S.A. is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Senvion S.A.; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Luxembourg, March 6, 2017



Senvion S.A.

The Managing Board





Contact:



Dhaval Vakil



Phone: +44 20 7034 7992



Mobile: +44 7788 390 185



Email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com