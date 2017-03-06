DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 / Erwerb eigener Aktien


Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information


06.03.2017 / 15:57


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Munich, March 06,2017

In the period from February 27, 2017 to, and including, March 03, 2017,
Allianz SE has purchased a number of 602,887 shares within the framework
of its ongoing share buy-back programme which has been published by the
announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a)
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)



















27 Feb2017 122,125163.7655
28 Feb2017 121,950164.0014
01 March2017 119,770166.9866
02 March2017 119,447167.4380
03 March2017 119,595167.2309

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
programme since February 17, 2017 through, and including, March 03,
2017 amounts to 1,331,788 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic
trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit
institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.













Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
