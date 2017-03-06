DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 / Erwerb eigener Aktien





06.03.2017 / 15:57





Munich, March 06,2017



In the period from February 27, 2017 to, and including, March 03, 2017,

Allianz SE has purchased a number of 602,887 shares within the framework

of its ongoing share buy-back programme which has been published by the

announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a)

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)









27 Feb

2017 122,125

163.7655

28 Feb

2017 121,950

164.0014

01 March

2017 119,770

166.9866

02 March

2017 119,447

167.4380

03 March

2017 119,595

167.2309



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

programme since February 17, 2017 through, and including, March 03,

2017 amounts to 1,331,788 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic

trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit

institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

