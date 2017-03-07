DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture





BayWa AG sets up a joint venture in the United Arab Emirates



BayWa Aktiengesellschaft



Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR of the Market

Abuse Regulation



Munich, 7 March 2017



Today, BayWa AG has entered into several agreements with Al Dahra

Agriculture LLC and Al Dahra National Investments LLC ("Al Dahra"), having

their seats in Abu Dhabi, in connection with the foundation of a joint

venture company in Abu Dhabi ("Transaction"). Al Dahra is a leading company

in the agriculture industry.



The joint venture company is meant to build greenhouses in the Arab country

in order to market premium fruit vegetables such as tomatoes in the United

Arab Emirates in the future. The joint venture is part of BayWa group"s

specialty strategy. With the production of agrarian specialties, BayWa

extends its real net output ratio in order to tap into international growth

markets for agrarian specialties.



BayWa AG will provide a loan amounting to approximately 30 million Euros

for the project. The completion of the Transaction is, inter alia, subject

to the approval of the competent authorities in the United Arab Emirates.



BayWa AG



Management Board



BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 Munich, www.baywa.de

WKN 519406 // ISIN DE0005194062; WKN 519400 // ISIN DE0005194005



Contact:



Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public

Relations,



tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 22-36 98,

e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de

