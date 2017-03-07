DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG sets up a joint venture in the United Arab Emirates

BayWa AG sets up a joint venture in the United Arab Emirates


07-March-2017 / 08:29 CET/CEST


BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR of the Market
Abuse Regulation

Munich, 7 March 2017

Today, BayWa AG has entered into several agreements with Al Dahra
Agriculture LLC and Al Dahra National Investments LLC ("Al Dahra"), having
their seats in Abu Dhabi, in connection with the foundation of a joint
venture company in Abu Dhabi ("Transaction"). Al Dahra is a leading company
in the agriculture industry.

The joint venture company is meant to build greenhouses in the Arab country
in order to market premium fruit vegetables such as tomatoes in the United
Arab Emirates in the future. The joint venture is part of BayWa group"s
specialty strategy. With the production of agrarian specialties, BayWa
extends its real net output ratio in order to tap into international growth
markets for agrarian specialties.

BayWa AG will provide a loan amounting to approximately 30 million Euros
for the project. The completion of the Transaction is, inter alia, subject
to the approval of the competent authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

BayWa AG

Management Board

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 Munich, www.baywa.de
WKN 519406 // ISIN DE0005194062; WKN 519400 // ISIN DE0005194005




Contact:

Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public
Relations,

tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 22-36 98,
e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de








Language: English
Company: BayWa AG

Arabellastraße 4

81925 München

Germany
Phone: 089/ 9222-3691
Fax: 089/ 9222-3698
E-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de
Internet: www.baywa.de
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
WKN: 519406, 519400,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
