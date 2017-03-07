DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG sets up a joint venture in the United Arab Emirates
2017. március 07., kedd, 08:29
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture
BayWa AG sets up a joint venture in the United Arab Emirates
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft
Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR of the Market
Munich, 7 March 2017
Today, BayWa AG has entered into several agreements with Al Dahra
The joint venture company is meant to build greenhouses in the Arab country
BayWa AG will provide a loan amounting to approximately 30 million Euros
BayWa AG
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 Munich, www.baywa.de
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089/ 9222-3691
|Fax:
|089/ 9222-3698
|E-mail:
|marion.danneboom@baywa.de
|Internet:
|www.baywa.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
|WKN:
|519406, 519400,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
550935 07-March-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]