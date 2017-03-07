DGAP-AFR: WashTec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WashTec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


WashTec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


07.03.2017 / 09:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


WashTec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2017
German: http://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/German/3000/publikationen.html
English: http://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/English/3000/publications.html?newsID=

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 28, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: July 28, 2017
German: http://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/German/3000/publikationen.html
English: http://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/English/3000/publications.html













Language: English
Company: WashTec AG

Argonstraße 7

86153 Augsburg

Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de





 
Közzétételek - archívum