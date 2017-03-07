DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WashTec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





WashTec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





07.03.2017 / 09:00





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





WashTec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2017

German: http://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/German/3000/publikationen.html

English: http://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/English/3000/publications.html?newsID=

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 28, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: July 28, 2017

German: http://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/German/3000/publikationen.html

English: http://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/English/3000/publications.html





