WashTec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 03, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: May 03, 2017

German: http://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/German/3000/publikationen.html

English: http://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/English/3000/publications.html



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: October 27, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: October 27, 2017

German: http://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/German/3000/publikationen.html

English: http://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/English/3000/publications.html

