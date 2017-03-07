DGAP-AFR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.03.2017 / 16:28


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2017
German: http://www.rwe.com/rwe-jahresabschluss-2016.pdf
English: http://www.rwe.com/rwe-financial-statements-2016.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2017
German: http://www.rwe.com/rwe-geschaeftsbericht-2016.pdf
English: http://www.rwe.com/rwe-annual-report-2016.pdf













Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft

Opernplatz 1

45128 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

