_wige MEDIA AG, ISIN: DE000A1EMG56 / WKN: A1EMG5

_wige MEDIA AG anticipates positive performance in 2017

Cologne, 7 March 2017. In the current financial year, _wige MEDIA AG
expects revenues of around EUR 60 million, EBITDA of EUR 2.7 million and
earnings before tax (EBIT) of EUR 1.5 million. In the medium term, revenues
are expected to increase to around EUR 100 million, accompanied by an EBIT
margin of 10%. The company"s Management Board has today approved the
respective medium-term planning. _wige MEDIA AG will benefit from a
corporation and trade tax loss carryforward of around EUR 45 million at
year-end 2016. In line with the forecast, the provisional, as yet
unaudited, 2016 annual financial statements, which include the
discontinued broadcast business respectively, report revenues of around EUR
60 million due to group restructuring and earnings before tax (EBT) of EUR
-6.5 million. As part of the Group"s restructuring process, the company
sold _wige BROADCAST gmbh, a loss-making business with TV production for
domestic and international broadcasters, associations and organisers, as
well as _wige SOLUTIONS gmbh, a low-margin and capital intensive media
technology business in their entirety. In the future, _wige MEDIA AG
intends to grow in the scalable digital business, in the high-margin
international project business, as well as in business with live events.


Company contact:

_wige MEDIA AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Cologne, Germany

www.wige.de

phone: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0

fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199

info@wige.de

Investor Relations

BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH
Tobias M. Weitzel

phone: +49 (0) 177_7 21 57 60

weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de








Language: English
