

DGAP-Ad-hoc: _wige MEDIA AG / Key word(s): Final Results





_wige MEDIA AG anticipates positive performance in 2017





07-March-2017 / 17:33 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR from 7 March

2017



_wige MEDIA AG, ISIN: DE000A1EMG56 / WKN: A1EMG5

_wige MEDIA AG anticipates positive performance in 2017

Cologne, 7 March 2017. In the current financial year, _wige MEDIA AG

expects revenues of around EUR 60 million, EBITDA of EUR 2.7 million and

earnings before tax (EBIT) of EUR 1.5 million. In the medium term, revenues

are expected to increase to around EUR 100 million, accompanied by an EBIT

margin of 10%. The company"s Management Board has today approved the

respective medium-term planning. _wige MEDIA AG will benefit from a

corporation and trade tax loss carryforward of around EUR 45 million at

year-end 2016. In line with the forecast, the provisional, as yet

unaudited, 2016 annual financial statements, which include the

discontinued broadcast business respectively, report revenues of around EUR

60 million due to group restructuring and earnings before tax (EBT) of EUR

-6.5 million. As part of the Group"s restructuring process, the company

sold _wige BROADCAST gmbh, a loss-making business with TV production for

domestic and international broadcasters, associations and organisers, as

well as _wige SOLUTIONS gmbh, a low-margin and capital intensive media

technology business in their entirety. In the future, _wige MEDIA AG

intends to grow in the scalable digital business, in the high-margin

international project business, as well as in business with live events.



Company contact:



_wige MEDIA AG



Am Coloneum 2



50829 Cologne, Germany



www.wige.de



phone: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0



fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199



info@wige.de

Investor Relations



BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH

Tobias M. Weitzel



phone: +49 (0) 177_7 21 57 60



weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de















07-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



