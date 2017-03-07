DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche EuroShop AG signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares

Deutsche EuroShop AG signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares


Deutsche EuroShop AG signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in
the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription
rights of up to 4.7 million new shares

Hamburg, 7 March 2017 - The Executive Board of Deutsche EuroShop AG,
Hamburg (ISIN DE0007480204), (the "Company") today signed a purchase
agreement for the acquisition of a shopping center in the Czech Republic.
Located in Brno, the Olympia Center has approximately 85,000 sqm of
leasable space, more than 200 tenants and an occupancy rate of around
98.5%. The total investment volume of around EUR382 million will be funded
by assuming existing loans and taking out new ones, and with cash from a
capital increase. The acquisition is planned to be completed during the
first half of 2017 and will have a positive impact on funds from operations
(FFO). At an NOI return of 5.1%, the acquisition is expected to produce FFO
growth of approximately 3 cents per share, calculated on the basis of a
full financial year and on the total number of outstanding shares after the
capital increase has been completed.

Immediately after signing the purchase agreement and for the purpose of
financing the cash portion, the company"s Executive Board decided, with the
Supervisory Board"s approval, to increase the company"s share capital by
utilising up to EUR 4,700,000.00 of the authorised capital through the
issue of up to 4,700,000 registered shares with dividend rights from 1
January 2016 (the "New Shares") for cash. This is equal to approximately
8.7% of the company"s current share capital. Shareholders" subscription
rights are excluded.

These New Shares will be offered in a private placement by way of
accelerated bookbuilding exclusively to institutional investors in Germany,
the rest of Europe and selected other countries (the "Share Offer").
Alexander Otto has expressed an interest to the company in participating in
the capital increase through a holding company controlled by him.

The price for the offered shares is expected to be determined by no later
than 8 March 2017, with delivery against payment on or around 13 March
2017. The New Shares will be admitted for trading without a sales
prospectus in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with a
simultaneous listing in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange, which has enhanced disclosure obligations.

This notice contains complementary financial figures that are not precisely
defined by the relevant accounting standards and that (may) represent
alternative performance indicators. These complementary financial figures
should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to the figures
presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in
accordance with the relevant accounting standards when evaluating the
assets, financial position and results of operations of Deutsche EuroShop.
Such alternative performance indicators may be calculated differently but
labelled similarly by other companies. For explanations regarding the
financial figures used, please consult http://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/des/
pages/index/p/210

Person making the notification: Patrick Kiss, Head of Investor & Public
Relations

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation
of an offer to buy securities. In particular, this document constitutes
neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to purchase
securities in the United States. The shares in Deutsche EuroShop AG (the
"Securities") may not be offered or sold in the United States of America
absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U. S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Securities
have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. There
will be no public offering of the Securities in the United States of
