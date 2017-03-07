

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has filed a preliminary proxy statement on

Schedule 14A in connection with the 2017 annual meeting of shareholders of

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. A definitive proxy statement will be filed

with the SEC at a later date. The full text of this statement is available

on the SEC website under:



https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/28823/000119312517069979/000119312

5-17-069979-index.htm

























