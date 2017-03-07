DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has filed a preliminary proxy statement on
Schedule 14A in connection with the 2017 annual meeting of shareholders of
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. A definitive proxy statement will be filed
with the SEC at a later date. The full text of this statement is available
on the SEC website under:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/28823/000119312517069979/000119312
5-17-069979-index.htm













Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.diebold.com





 
