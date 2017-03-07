







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





07.03.2017 / 21:30







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Metin

Last name(s):

Colpan



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.





b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Derivative

ISIN:

NL0012169213





b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of 1,942 Stock Options according to a Rule 10b5-1 Sales Plan by the means of "cashless exercise" (The stock options were exercised and the shares sold simultaneously. For the disposal of shares please refer to separate notification.). 10 year expiration date of underlying

options: April 25, 2017.

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

17.993 USD





34942.41 USD







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

17.993 USD





34942.41 USD







e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-03; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction























07.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



