Hamburg, March 8, 2017 - Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg (ISIN DE0007480204), has successfully completed the placement of new shares with entitlement to dividends as from January 1, 2016 (the "New Shares") from the capital increase against contributions of cash and without subscription rights as resolved upon yesterday by the management board with approval of the supervisory board. By way of an accelerated bookbuilding process, 4,459,460 New Shares were placed with qualified investors. With the implementation of the capital increase, Deutsche EuroShop AG will increase its registered share capital from 53,945,536.00 EUR by 4,459,460.00 EUR to 58,404,996.00 EUR.





The placement price was EUR 37.00 per New Share. Accordingly, the placement generated proceeds of approximately 165.0 million EUR.





Settlement of the New Shares is expected to take place on or around March 13, 2017.

Joint Bookrunners for the offering of the New Shares were Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank with DZ Bank as Co-Lead Manager.

