DGAP-News: Placement of shares from a capital increase successfully completed - Issue proceeds of 165 Mio. EUR
2017. március 08., szerda, 08:38
DGAP-News: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
- Not for release, publication or distribution in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the securities would be prohibited by applicable law -
Placement of shares from a capital increase successfully completed -
Hamburg, March 8, 2017 - Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg (ISIN DE0007480204), has successfully completed the placement of new shares with entitlement to dividends as from January 1, 2016 (the "New Shares") from the capital increase against contributions of cash and without subscription rights as resolved upon yesterday by the management board with approval of the supervisory board. By way of an accelerated bookbuilding process, 4,459,460 New Shares were placed with qualified investors. With the implementation of the capital increase, Deutsche EuroShop AG will increase its registered share capital from 53,945,536.00 EUR by 4,459,460.00 EUR to 58,404,996.00 EUR.
Joint Bookrunners for the offering of the New Shares were Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank with DZ Bank as Co-Lead Manager.
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. In particular, this document constitutes neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States. The shares in Deutsche EuroShop AG (the "Securities") may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U. S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the Securities in the United States of America.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche EuroShop AG
|Heegbarg 36
|22391 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-29
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-euroshop.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-euroshop.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007480204, DE000A1R0W05
|WKN:
|748020
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
551487 08.03.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]