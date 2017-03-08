DGAP-Adhoc: Linde AG: Supervisory Board of Linde AG appoints Dr Sven Schneider as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer

2017. március 08., szerda, 11:48





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linde AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


Linde AG: Supervisory Board of Linde AG appoints Dr Sven Schneider as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer


08-March-2017 / 11:48 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Munich, 8 March 2017 - Supervisory Board of Linde AG appoints Dr Sven
Schneider as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer.

Today the Supervisory Board of Linde AG appointed Dr Sven Schneider (50) as
Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer for a period of
three years with immediate effect. Dr Sven Schneider had already assumed
the role on an interim basis since September 2016.

At the same time the Supervisory Board extended the contracts with Bernd
Eulitz and Dr Christian Bruch by five years each.


Contact:

Person making the notification: Dr Frank Herkenhoff, Head of External
Communications








08-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de



























Language: English
Company: Linde AG

Klosterhofstraße 1

80331 München

Germany
Phone: +49.89.35757-01
Fax: +49.89.35757-1075
E-mail: frank.herkenhoff@linde.com
Internet: www.linde.de
ISIN: DE0006483001
WKN: 648300
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange; SIX





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service


551657  08-March-2017 CET/CEST






fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=551657&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum