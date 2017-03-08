DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linde AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Linde AG: Supervisory Board of Linde AG appoints Dr Sven Schneider as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer





08-March-2017





Munich, 8 March 2017 - Supervisory Board of Linde AG appoints Dr Sven

Schneider as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer.



Today the Supervisory Board of Linde AG appointed Dr Sven Schneider (50) as

Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer for a period of

three years with immediate effect. Dr Sven Schneider had already assumed

the role on an interim basis since September 2016.



At the same time the Supervisory Board extended the contracts with Bernd

Eulitz and Dr Christian Bruch by five years each.



Contact:



Person making the notification: Dr Frank Herkenhoff, Head of External

Communications

