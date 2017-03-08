DGAP-Adhoc: Linde AG: Supervisory Board of Linde AG appoints Dr Sven Schneider as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer
2017. március 08., szerda, 11:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linde AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Munich, 8 March 2017 - Supervisory Board of Linde AG appoints Dr Sven
Today the Supervisory Board of Linde AG appointed Dr Sven Schneider (50) as
At the same time the Supervisory Board extended the contracts with Bernd
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde AG
|Klosterhofstraße 1
|80331 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.89.35757-01
|Fax:
|+49.89.35757-1075
|E-mail:
|frank.herkenhoff@linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006483001
|WKN:
|648300
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange; SIX
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
551657 08-March-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]