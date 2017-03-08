

Neubiberg/Munich, March 8, 2017 - The Management Board of CHORUS Clean

Energy AG (ISIN: DE000A12UL56 / WKN A12UL5) has received the formal request

of the major shareholder Capital Stage AG (ISIN DE0006095003 / WKN 609500)

in Hamburg that the shareholders" meeting of CHORUS Clean Energy AG shall

decide on the transfer of the shares of the remaining minority shareholders

to Capital Stage AG in exchange for an adequate cash compensation (squeezeout

request).

Capital Stage AG owns - according to its own information - shares

representing 95 per cent of the share capital of CHORUS Clean Energy AG.

Therefore, Capital Stage AG is majority shareholder according to Sec. 327a

para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act. The transfer

resolution is to be adopted in the next ordinary general shareholders"

meeting of CHORUS Clean Energy AG that will presumably be held mid-June

2017.

Capital Stage AG will inform CHORUS Clean Energy AG in writing of the

concrete amount of the adequate cash compensation following its

determination.





Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About CHORUS



The CHORUS Group was founded in 1998 and operates 95 solar and wind parks

with a capacity of more than 530 megawatts in seven European countries.

With a broadly diversified portfolio, the company generates stable,

dependable, and sustainable returns. For professional investors, CHORUS

offers investment opportunities in power plants that generate renewable

energy. CHORUS Clean Energy AG covers the entire investment cycle - from

asset sourcing via financial and legal due diligence to operations and

divestment.

In 2016, the SDAX-listed Capital Stage AG, Hamburg, made a voluntary public

takeover bid for all shares of CHORUS Clean Energy AG and acquired more

than 94 per cent of the company"s shares. The Capital Stage Group jointly

operates solar power stations and wind parks in Germany, France, Finland,

Great Britain, Italy, Austria and Sweden with a total power generation

capacity of more than 1.2 Gigawatt.



Contact:



Investor Relations



CHORUS Clean Energy AG



Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 442 30 60 - 0



Fax: +49 (0) 89 / 442 30 60 - 11



E-Mail: IR@chorus.de











