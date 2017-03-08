DGAP-Adhoc: CHORUS Clean Energy AG: Request of the main shareholder to implement a squeeze-out procedure

2017. március 08., szerda, 12:19





DGAP-Ad-hoc: CHORUS Clean Energy AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out


CHORUS Clean Energy AG: Request of the main shareholder to implement a squeeze-out procedure


08-March-2017 / 12:19 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR


CHORUS Clean Energy AG: Request of the main shareholder to implement a
squeeze-out procedure

Neubiberg/Munich, March 8, 2017 - The Management Board of CHORUS Clean
Energy AG (ISIN: DE000A12UL56 / WKN A12UL5) has received the formal request
of the major shareholder Capital Stage AG (ISIN DE0006095003 / WKN 609500)
in Hamburg that the shareholders" meeting of CHORUS Clean Energy AG shall
decide on the transfer of the shares of the remaining minority shareholders
to Capital Stage AG in exchange for an adequate cash compensation (squeezeout
request).

Capital Stage AG owns - according to its own information - shares
representing 95 per cent of the share capital of CHORUS Clean Energy AG.
Therefore, Capital Stage AG is majority shareholder according to Sec. 327a
para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act. The transfer
resolution is to be adopted in the next ordinary general shareholders"
meeting of CHORUS Clean Energy AG that will presumably be held mid-June
2017.

Capital Stage AG will inform CHORUS Clean Energy AG in writing of the
concrete amount of the adequate cash compensation following its
determination.



Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About CHORUS

The CHORUS Group was founded in 1998 and operates 95 solar and wind parks
with a capacity of more than 530 megawatts in seven European countries.
With a broadly diversified portfolio, the company generates stable,
dependable, and sustainable returns. For professional investors, CHORUS
offers investment opportunities in power plants that generate renewable
energy. CHORUS Clean Energy AG covers the entire investment cycle - from
asset sourcing via financial and legal due diligence to operations and
divestment.

In 2016, the SDAX-listed Capital Stage AG, Hamburg, made a voluntary public
takeover bid for all shares of CHORUS Clean Energy AG and acquired more
than 94 per cent of the company"s shares. The Capital Stage Group jointly
operates solar power stations and wind parks in Germany, France, Finland,
Great Britain, Italy, Austria and Sweden with a total power generation
capacity of more than 1.2 Gigawatt.


Contact:

Investor Relations

CHORUS Clean Energy AG

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 442 30 60 - 0

Fax: +49 (0) 89 / 442 30 60 - 11

E-Mail: IR@chorus.de






08-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: CHORUS Clean Energy AG

Prof.-Messerschmitt-Straße 3

85579 Neubiberg / Munich

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 442 30 60 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 442 30 60 - 11
E-mail: info@chorus.de
Internet: www.chorus-gruppe.de
ISIN: DE000A12UL56
WKN: A12UL5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service


551715  08-March-2017 CET/CEST






fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=551715&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum