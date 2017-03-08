DGAP-Ad-hoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG / Key word(s): Dividend





A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Managing Board and Supervisory Board propose dividend of EUR 1.25 per share for fiscal 2016





08-March-2017 / 12:31 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Payment of a dividend of EUR 1.25 per share for the fiscal year 2016 will

be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for May

4, 2017. The Supervisory Board concurred with the corresponding profit

appropriation proposal made by the Managing Board at today"s meeting. A

dividend of EUR 0.60 per share had been paid for the fiscal year 2015,

which means that the profit appropriation proposal provides for a dividend

increase of more than 100%.



In fiscal 2016, A.S. Création generated consolidated sales revenues of EUR

152.6 million (previous year: EUR 166.5 million). At EUR 5.9 million,

earnings before interest and taxes were down on the previous year"s EUR 7.9

million. By contrast, both earnings before taxes, at EUR 10.2 million

(previous year: EUR 5.6 million), and earnings after taxes, at EUR 7.4

million (previous year: EUR 3.3 million), clearly exceeded the prior year

level as projected by the company. The consolidated financial statements

containing further details are scheduled for publication on March 23, 2017.



Gummersbach, March 8, 2017



A.S. Création Tapeten AG



The Managing Board



Contact:



Maik Krämer



Chairman of the Managing Board



Director of Finance and Controlling



Südstr. 47



D-51645 Gummersbach



Phone +49-2261-542 387



Fax +49-2261-542 304



E-Mail: m.kraemer@as-creation.de

