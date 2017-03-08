DGAP-Adhoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Managing Board and Supervisory Board propose dividend of EUR 1.25 per share for fiscal 2016

A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Managing Board and Supervisory Board propose dividend of EUR 1.25 per share for fiscal 2016


Payment of a dividend of EUR 1.25 per share for the fiscal year 2016 will
be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for May
4, 2017. The Supervisory Board concurred with the corresponding profit
appropriation proposal made by the Managing Board at today"s meeting. A
dividend of EUR 0.60 per share had been paid for the fiscal year 2015,
which means that the profit appropriation proposal provides for a dividend
increase of more than 100%.

In fiscal 2016, A.S. Création generated consolidated sales revenues of EUR
152.6 million (previous year: EUR 166.5 million). At EUR 5.9 million,
earnings before interest and taxes were down on the previous year"s EUR 7.9
million. By contrast, both earnings before taxes, at EUR 10.2 million
(previous year: EUR 5.6 million), and earnings after taxes, at EUR 7.4
million (previous year: EUR 3.3 million), clearly exceeded the prior year
level as projected by the company. The consolidated financial statements
containing further details are scheduled for publication on March 23, 2017.

Gummersbach, March 8, 2017

A.S. Création Tapeten AG

The Managing Board


Language: English
Company: A.S. Création Tapeten AG

Südstraße 47

51645 Gummersbach

Germany
Phone: +49 22 61 54 2-0
Fax: +49 22 61 54 2-3 04
E-mail: investor@as-creation.de
Internet: http://www.as-creation.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNNN5
WKN: A1TNNN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
