Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Management Board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company"s funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares


08-March-2017 / 15:13 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Nassau, March 8, 2017 - The management board of Leifheit AG decided today
to propose a capital increase from the company"s funds at a ratio of 1:1 to
the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 24 May 2017 to further enhance the
liquidity in the stock. As a result, the share capital shall be doubled
from at present EUR 15 m to EUR 30 m by converting retained earnings. This
measure has no impact on the volume of the company"s balance sheet equity.

Therefore every shareholder would receive one additional share (so-called
bonus share) for each Leifheit share held without additional payment. The
share of equity for every shareholder would remain unchanged. The new
shares shall be entitled to participate in profits from 1 January 2017.


Contact:

Leifheit AG

D-56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com

+49 2604 977218








Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheitstraße

56377 Nassau

Germany
Phone: 02604 977-0
Fax: 02604 977-340
E-mail: ir@leifheit.com
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com
ISIN: DE0006464506
WKN: 646450
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
