Nassau, March 8, 2017 - The management board of Leifheit AG decided today

to propose a capital increase from the company"s funds at a ratio of 1:1 to

the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 24 May 2017 to further enhance the

liquidity in the stock. As a result, the share capital shall be doubled

from at present EUR 15 m to EUR 30 m by converting retained earnings. This

measure has no impact on the volume of the company"s balance sheet equity.



Therefore every shareholder would receive one additional share (so-called

bonus share) for each Leifheit share held without additional payment. The

share of equity for every shareholder would remain unchanged. The new

shares shall be entitled to participate in profits from 1 January 2017.



