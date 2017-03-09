DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Final Results/Real Estate





- Rental income grows by 10.3% to EUR 140.5 m compared to the previous year

- Funds from operations increased by 20.1% to EUR 76.9 m

- EPRA Net Asset Value reached EUR 18.51 per share as at 31 December 2016

- Portfolio value increased by 26.9% through acquisitions and other value-enhancing measures, exceeding EUR 2.2 bn

- Proposal to increase the dividend per share for 2016 to EUR 0.80 (+11.0%)

- FFO guidance between EUR 84 m and EUR 86 m in 2017 (excluding further acquisitions)

Berlin, 9 March 2017 - The financial results for 2016 published today highlight that TLG IMMOBILIEN AG was able to significantly increase its funds from operations (FFO) as well as to once more increase its portfolio value. The portfolio growth is primarily related to acquisitions, which also include the company"s strategic move into the western German market with the acquisition of two office properties in Frankfurt/Main in October 2016. With a property value of around EUR 2.2 bn as at 31 December 2016 (31/12/2015: EUR 1.8 bn), TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has exceeded the EUR 2 bn portfolio target, communicated during its IPO in October 2014, one year in advance.

The FFO totalled EUR 76.9 m in the reporting year, representing an increase of 20.1% compared to the previous year (EUR 64.0 m). At the same time the annual FFO forecast, which had already been revised upwards from between EUR 72 m and EUR 74 m to between EUR 74 m and EUR 76 m in August, was surpassed.

The significant FFO growth was primarily driven by the steadily increasing rental income which totalled EUR 140.5 m in 2016. This corresponds to an increase of 10.3% compared to the previous year (31/12/2015: EUR 127.4 m).

Standing at 3.8% as at 31 December 2016, the EPRA Vacancy Rate of the portfolio remained low (31/12/2015: 3.7%). The weighted average lease term (WALT) of the rental agreements in the portfolio of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG was around 6.1 years as at 31 December 2016 (31/12/2015: 6.5 years). The successful conclusion of new rental agreements together with the extensions of existing leases prevented a further WALT decrease. The EPRA Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) was approx. EUR 1.3 bn or EUR 18.51 per share as at the reporting date (31/12/2015: EUR 17.37 per share).

With a Net LTV of 43.4%, the financing structure of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG remained conservative as at the reporting date. The company"s average costs of debt decreased from 2.79% to just 2.46% over the course of 2016. As at 31 December 2016 the existing loans had an average remaining term of 5.3 years. For over 99% of the company"s liabilities, the interest rates are fixed for the term of the liability by means of fixed-rate agreements or secured by interest rate hedges.

As at 31 December 2016, the portfolio of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG comprised 404 properties (31/12/2015: 418) with a total property value of approx. EUR 2.2 bn, which represents an increase of 26.9% over the previous year (31/12/2015: EUR 1.8 bn). In the 2016 financial year the company invested a total of EUR 442.8 m in the acquisition of 16 properties. The annualised in-place rent of the acquisitions totalled EUR 25.9 m and will serve as a key fundament for future growth in earnings. With a total investment volume of EUR 363.7 m, of which around EUR 167.5 m is attributable to the acquisition of two office properties in Frankfurt/Main (purchase price EUR 160.0 m), the growth strategy of the company centred on office properties in the reporting year.

"The key financial and portfolio data for the 2016 financial year show that TLG IMMOBILIEN AG was able to maintain its highly dynamic growth track record since the IPO in October 2014 without compromising its financial stability or the quality of its portfolio. We successfully reached the target we announced during the IPO to expand our portfolio to a value of EUR 2 bn by the end of 2017 more than one year in advance. Simultaneously we considerably increased our FFO once again and broadened our earnings base through acquisitions. Our shareholders will take part in this continued growth", says Peter Finkbeiner, member of the Management Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG.

"Our entry into the market in Frankfurt/Main was an important strategic milestone in 2016. We see potential for future expansion into regions of Germany in which we do not currently operate. However, we will remain true to the principles that we consider key factors in our success so far: a clear focus on properties in attractive locations where we can be in sufficiently close proximity to our tenants and properties, even in the long term", adds Niclas Karoff, member of the Management Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG.

In light of the successful performance of the company in 2016 and with the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board intends to propose to the general meeting of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.80 per share for the 2016 financial year, which is 11.0% higher than in the previous year. The Management Board also expects that the FFO of the company will increase to between EUR 84 m and EUR 86 m in the 2017 financial year if no further acquisitions are made.

KEY GROUP FIGURES ACCORDING TO IFRS

Results of operations

Unit

01/01/2016-31/12/2016

01/01/2015-31/12/2015

Change in %

Rental income

EUR k

140,464

127,392

10.3

Net operating income from letting activities (NOI)

EUR k

125,588

114,096

10.1

Disposal profits

EUR k

6,391

8,743

-26.9

Net income

EUR k

94,109

130,862

-28.1

Funds from Operations (FFO)

EUR k

76,877

63,987

20.1

FFO per share1

EUR

1.14

1.03

10.7











Balance sheet metrics

Unit

31/12/2016

31/12/2015

Change in %

Investment property

EUR k

2,215,228

1,739,474

27.4

Cash and cash equivalents

EUR k

68,415

183,736

-62.8

Balance sheet total

EUR k

2,344,763

1,999,461

17.3

Equity

EUR k

1,009,503

967,874

4.3

Equity ratio

%

43.1

48.4

-5.3 pp

Liabilities to financial institutions

EUR k

1,040,412

782,688

32.9

Net debt

EUR k

971,997

598,952

62.3

Net LTV²

%

43.4

33.6

9.8 pp

EPRA NAV

EUR k

1,248,259

1,171,594

6.5

EPRA NAV per share1

EUR

18.51

17.37

6.5











Portfolio key figures

Unit

31/12/2016

31/12/2015

Change in %

Property value3

EUR k

2,241,615

1,765,834

26.9

Properties

number

404

418

-14 units

Annualised in-place rent4

EUR k

155,276

131,379

18.2

In-place rental yield

in %

6.9

7.4

-0.5 pp

EPRA Vacancy Rate

in %

3.8

3.7

0.1 pp

WALT

in years

6.1

6.5

-0.4 years

Average rent

EUR/sqm

9.67

9.23

4.8



1 Total number of shares as at 31 December 2015: 67.4 m; as at 31 December 2016: 67.4 m. The weighted average number of shares in 2015 was 62.0 m and 67.4 m in 2016.

2 Calculation: Net debt divided by property value

3 Pursuant to the values reported in the financial statements in accordance with IAS 40, IAS 2, IAS 16, IFRS 5

4 Net rent for the year excluding utilities is calculated on the basis of the agreed annualised rent as at the reporting date and does not take into account any rent-free periods.



Contact

Christoph Wilhelm



Corporate Communications



Phone: +49 30 2470 6355



E-mail: christoph.wilhelm@tlg.de

Sven Annutsch



Investor Relations



Phone: +49 30 2470 6089



E-mail: sven.annutsch@tlg.de



About TLG IMMOBILIEN AG



TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is a listed leading commercial real estate company in Germany that has been synonymous with real estate expertise for over 25 years. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG generates stable rental income and exhibits low vacancy rates, very good building stock and profits from its local employees" excellent market knowledge. As an active portfolio manager, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is specialised in commercial properties for office and retail use: it focuses on managing a high-quality portfolio mostly comprising office properties in Berlin, Frankfurt/Main, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. The company also has a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties in highly frequented micro-locations. The portfolio also includes seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s properties stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements.

As at 31 December 2016, the property value amounted to EUR 2.2 bn. As at the same reporting date, the EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to EUR 18.51.

