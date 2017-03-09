DGAP-AFR: SolarWorld AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SolarWorld AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2017
German: http://www.solarworld.de/finanzberichte

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2017
German: http://www.solarworld.de/finanzberichte
English: http://www.solarworld.de/financialreports

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2017
German: http://www.solarworld.de/finanzberichte
English: http://www.solarworld.de/financialreports













Language: English
Company: SolarWorld AG

Martin-Luther-King-Straße 24

53175 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.solarworld.de





 
