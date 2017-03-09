DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 27, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: July 27, 2017
German: https://www.db.com/ir/de/quartalsergebnisse.htm
English: https://www.db.com/ir/en/quarterly-results.htm













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-bank.de





 
