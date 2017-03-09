DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Deutsche Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 27, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: July 27, 2017

German: https://www.db.com/ir/de/quartalsergebnisse.htm

English: https://www.db.com/ir/en/quarterly-results.htm





