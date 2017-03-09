DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: Adjustment of guidance due to prize pay-out

2017. március 09., csütörtök, 17:02





DGAP-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast


ZEAL Network SE: Adjustment of guidance due to prize pay-out


09-March-2017 / 17:02 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Adjustment of guidance due to prize pay-out


In a secondary lottery held by MyLotto24 Limited, a fully consolidated minority shareholding of ZEAL Network SE, a player has won a prize of approximately EUR 15 million.


The pay-out amount falls within the self-retention specified in MyLotto24"s hedging instruments. Total Operating Performance and EBIT in the current fiscal year 2017 will therefore be impacted by EUR 15 million.


While statistical fluctuations are inherent to the secondary lottery business model, MyLotto24 has had prize pay-outs above the statistical average in the current year to date and including the current pay-out. ZEAL has therefore adjusted its Total Operating Performance and EBIT guidance for the current fiscal year 2017. Assuming a normal course of business in the remaining year (i.e. prize pay-outs around the statistical average), ZEAL reduces its Total Operating Performance guidance for 2017 from EUR 145-155 million to EUR 130-140 million and its EBIT guidance from EUR 30-40 million to EUR 15-25 million.


ZEAL confirms its communicated intention of paying a total dividend of at least EUR 1.00 per share in the current year.


Contact:

Frank Hoffmann, CEFA

Investor Relations


ZEAL

5th Floor - One New Change

London EC4M 9AF


T +44 (0) 20 3739-7123

F +44 (0) 20 3739-7199


frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk







09-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de



























Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE

5th Floor One New Change

EC4M 9AF London

United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)203 739-7000
Fax: +44 (0)203 739-7099
E-mail: office@zeal-network.co.uk
Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk
ISIN: GB00BHD66J44
WKN: TPP024
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



552539  09-March-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=552539&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum