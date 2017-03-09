DGAP-Adhoc: Bremer Landesbank estimates the loss according to IFRS for the financial year 2016 to amount to approximately 1.4 billion Euros due to further increased risk provisioning in its portfolio of shipping loans.
2017. március 09., csütörtök, 20:29
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg -Girozentrale- / Key word(s): Final Results
Bremen, 9 March 2017
Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Bremer Landesbank estimates the loss according to IFRS for the financial year 2016 to amount to approximately 1.4 billion Euros due to further increased risk provisioning in its portfolio of shipping loans.
Bremen, 9 March 2017: On the basis of an updated assessment as of today, the Management Board (Vorstand) of Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg - Girozentrale - ("BLB") estimates the pre-tax loss according to IFRS for the financial year 2016 to amount to approximately 1.4 billion Euros, which is therewith higher than previously expected. The reason for the higher loss is the further increased risk provisioning in its portfolio of shipping loans in the aggregate amount of now around 1.6 billion Euros for 2016.
As of 1 January 2017, NORD/LB Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale ("NORD/LB") acquired all shares in BLB. In connection with this acquisition, NORD/LB and BLB entered into a controlling agreement, pursuant to which NORD/LB is required to compensate BLB for any annual deficit as from the financial year 2017, to the extent this deficit is, following a decision of the Owners" Meeting (Trägerversammlung) of BLB, not compensated by means of a withdrawal from other retained earnings. Further, NORD/LB issued a letter of comfort to BLB pursuant to which NORD/LB provides that BLB is in a position to meet its obligations. On 19 January 2017, an application with the European Central Bank has been filed by BLB to obtain a so-called waiver from the application of certain regulatory requirements in respect of BLB"s own funds in accordance with article 7 of the capital requirements regulation (CRR). Currently, an increase of the capital by NORD/LB as well as further measures to stabilize the capital ratios are being prepared.
Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
The Management Board (Vorstand)
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Contact:
ISIN: [DE000BRL9774]
A full overview of all own issues of Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg - Girozentrale - (ISIN, Stock Exchange, Segment) is available on the website of Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg - Girozentrale - under:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg -Girozentrale-
|Domshof 26
|28195 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)421-322-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)421-322-2322
|E-mail:
|kontakt@bremerlandesbank.de
|Internet:
|www.bremerlandesbank.de
|ISIN:
|XC000A1ELUR9
|WKN:
|A1ELUR
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Hamburg; Open Market in Frankfurt; London, Luxemburg
|https://ir-cockpit.equitystory.com/cgi-bin/main.ssp?fn=show_important_contacts&activate_menu=contacts&language=Deutsch
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
552697 09-March-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]