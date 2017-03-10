DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. március 09., csütörtök, 21:40





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


09.03.2017 / 21:40


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


/ pressrelease









Media RelationsInvestor Relations
Mike Jacobsen, APRSteve Virostek
+1-330-490-3796+1-330-490-6319

michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com

Andreas Bruck

+49 151 1512 3018

andreas.bruck@dieboldnixdorf.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 9, 2017

DIEBOLD NIXDORF ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO EUROPE MANUFACTURING FOOTPRINT
Company to close Hungary facility, streamlining supply chain operations to
support DN2020 business transformation plan

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, USA and PADERBORN, Germany - Diebold Nixdorf,
Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) today announced plans to close its manufacturing
facility located near Budapest in Gyál, Hungary as part of the company"s
recently announced DN2020 multiyear business transformation program.
Production activities from the Hungary site will be integrated into other
facilities in the company"s global manufacturing network.
Diebold, Incorporated opened the Hungary plant in 2006. It assembles and
ships automated teller machines (ATMs) and related components, primarily
for customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
Production and related operations at the facility will be phased out by the
end of the third quarter in 2017. The Hungary facility currently employs
approximately 150 people. Separation packages will be made available to
support impacted employees.

"As with any project of this kind that impacts our people, these are
difficult decisions," said Juergen Wunram, senior vice president and chief
operating officer, Diebold Nixdorf. "Closing the Hungary plant and
consolidating production into larger and more scalable facilities will
enable us to be more competitive, agile and efficient for our customers,
and help ensure the future success of the company."
Restructuring charges associated with this action include the cost of
closing the facility, transferring equipment and impairing idle assets.
These costs are fully reflected in the company"s previously disclosed
guidance for 2017.


- more -

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling
connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial
and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical
and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely
and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top
100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,
Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are
essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.
Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with
approximately 25,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains
corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares
are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol
"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

###

PR/17-xxxx













09.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.diebold.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




552755  09.03.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=552755&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum