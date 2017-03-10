

DIEBOLD NIXDORF ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO EUROPE MANUFACTURING FOOTPRINT

Company to close Hungary facility, streamlining supply chain operations to

support DN2020 business transformation plan

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, USA and PADERBORN, Germany - Diebold Nixdorf,

Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) today announced plans to close its manufacturing

facility located near Budapest in Gyál, Hungary as part of the company"s

recently announced DN2020 multiyear business transformation program.

Production activities from the Hungary site will be integrated into other

facilities in the company"s global manufacturing network.

Diebold, Incorporated opened the Hungary plant in 2006. It assembles and

ships automated teller machines (ATMs) and related components, primarily

for customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Production and related operations at the facility will be phased out by the

end of the third quarter in 2017. The Hungary facility currently employs

approximately 150 people. Separation packages will be made available to

support impacted employees.



"As with any project of this kind that impacts our people, these are

difficult decisions," said Juergen Wunram, senior vice president and chief

operating officer, Diebold Nixdorf. "Closing the Hungary plant and

consolidating production into larger and more scalable facilities will

enable us to be more competitive, agile and efficient for our customers,

and help ensure the future success of the company."

Restructuring charges associated with this action include the cost of

closing the facility, transferring equipment and impairing idle assets.

These costs are fully reflected in the company"s previously disclosed

guidance for 2017.



About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling

connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial

and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical

and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely

and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top

100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,

Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are

essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with

approximately 25,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains

corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares

are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol

"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

