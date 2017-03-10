DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





10.03.2017 / 11:10





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2017

German: https://www.wasgau-ag.de/document-store/pdf/corporategovernance/bekanntmachung-ag-2016.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2017

German: https://www.wasgau-ag.de/document-store/pdf/corporategovernance/bekanntmachung-konzern-2016.pdf





10.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

