10.03.2017 / 12:19


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


KHD Humboldt Wedag Industrial Services AG hereby announces that the
following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 17, 2017
German: http://www.khdis.de/Jahresfinanzbericht-2016.pdf













Language: English
Company: KHD Humboldt Wedag Industrial Services AG

Colonia-Allee 3

51067 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.khdis.de





 
