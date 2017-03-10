DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KHD Humboldt Wedag Industrial Services AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





KHD Humboldt Wedag Industrial Services AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





10.03.2017





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KHD Humboldt Wedag Industrial Services AG hereby announces that the

following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 17, 2017

German: http://www.khdis.de/Jahresfinanzbericht-2016.pdf





