Munich/Düsseldorf, Germany, March 10, 2017. MC Services AG, the international investor relations and public relations firm, is supporting BIO-Europe Spring (R), Europe"s largest springtime partnering conference in the global biotechnology industry, as media partner. The event, organized by EBD Group, takes place March 20-22, 2017 at the CCIB Convention Center in Barcelona, Spain. As media partner, MC Services is inviting local and international journalists to the event and is keeping them informed about the presenting company executives and investors who are attending this meeting. MC Services will be on site throughout the conference and will conduct media and partnering meetings.

BIO-Europe Spring(R) attracts an international "who"s who" from biotech, pharma and finance, along with the most exciting emerging companies. In 2017, more than 2,400 attendees, representing over 1,400 companies from over 45 countries are expected to participate in 12,500 one-on-one meetings. As a highlight of this year"s BIO-Europe Spring(R), 20 Spanish start-up companies will present their technologies in the competitive session, "Startup Slam: Barcelona", sponsored by Johnson & Johnson Innovation. More than 120 company presentations and over 20 high-level workshops and panel discussions will round off the event. For detailed information regarding the program, timing and location, please visit the event"s website.

"We are pleased to support BIO-Europe Spring(R) as a media partner for the third year in a row. We consider the BIO-Europe conferences to be must-attend events for the biotech industry as they provide a wealth of opportunities to network with investors, partners and fellow industry executives," said Anne Hennecke, Managing Partner at MC Services. "As a media partner, we will seek to maximize the coverage of this important event to raise awareness of the innovative potential of the companies attending BIO-Europe Spring(R) and the industry as a whole."

About MC Services AG

MC Services AG is an international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life sciences and healthcare sector. A strong team of science, finance, media and communication experts with extensive industry experience positions MC Services as the leading life sciences agency in Europe. MC Services" long-standing clients include international public and private companies as well as venture capitalists and investment firms. Established for many years as a link between the healthcare industry and the financial markets, MC Services provides comprehensive services in investor relations, public relations and financial transactions. MC Services is based in Munich, Düsseldorf, London and Boston.

www.mc-services.eu

About EBD Group

EBD Group is the leading partnering firm for the global life science industry. Since 1993, biotech, pharma and medical device companies have leveraged EBD Group"s partnering conferences, technology and services to identify business opportunities and develop strategic relationships essential to their success.

EBD Group"s conferences are run with the support of leading corporations and international trade associations and include:

BIO-Europe (R) and BIO-Europe Spring (R) , Europe"s largest life science partnering conferences, supported by the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO)

BioPharm America (TM) , the fastest growing partnering event in North America

Biotech Showcase (TM) , a unique forum in San Francisco for presenting to investors and business development executives, co-produced with Demy-Colton Life Science Advisors

BioEquity Europe, the investor conference co-organized with BioCentury Publications and BIO



ChinaBio (R) Partnering Forum, the first dedicated biotech/pharma partnering conference in China, co-produced with ChinaBio (R) Group

Biolatam(R), facilitating partnering among global life sciences executives in Latin America"s vibrant life science hubs



EBD Group"s sophisticated web-based partnering service, partneringONE(R), is used as the partnering engine at numerous third-party events around the world, and partnering360(R) is the open online community of life science dealmakers that enhances partnering experiences throughout the year.

EBD Group is an Informa company. Informa is the largest publicly-owned organizer of exhibitions, conferences and training in the world.

EBD Group has offices in the USA and Europe.

