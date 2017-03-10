







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





10.03.2017 / 15:05







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Felix

Last name(s):

Höger



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

QSC AG





b) LEI

529900DGVITE7A2L5G12



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005137004





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.580 EUR





4740.00 EUR



1.582 EUR





3164.00 EUR



1.586 EUR





3172.00 EUR



1.587 EUR





3174.00 EUR



1.609 EUR





3218.00 EUR



1.609 EUR





3218.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1.5912 EUR





20686.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-10; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

XGRM



