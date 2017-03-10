DGAP-DD: Uniper SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Keith
Last name(s): Martin

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Uniper SE


b) LEI

549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000UNSE018


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
14.30 EUR 147747.60 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
14.30 EUR 147747.60 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-10; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: London Stock Exchange
MIC: XLON













Language: English
Company: Uniper SE

E.ON-Platz 1

40479 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy





 
