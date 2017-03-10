DGAP-Ad-hoc: exceet Group SE / Key word(s): Statement/Letter of Intent





exceet grants a further potential buyer of a significant equity stake who contemplates a tender offer to the shareholders of exceet Group SE the opportunity to conduct a due diligence

Luxembourg, 10 March 2017 - exceet Group SE (ISIN LU0472835155) has been informed today by its shareholder Oranje-Nassau Participaties B.V. ("Oranje-Nassau") owning approx. 27.8% of the voting share capital that Oranje-Nassau received a Letter of Interest from a further potential buyer and is considering to enter in further negotiations regarding the sale of its stake in exceet Group SE. According to the provisions of the Letter of Interest, the potential buyer is considering to acquire Oranje-Nassau"s stake at a price of EUR 4.10 per share. In addition, the potential buyer is considering issuing a tender offer to all shareholders of exceet Group SE, subject to certain conditions precedent. On this basis, today, exceet Group SE resolved to grant also the further potential buyer the opportunity to conduct a due diligence of exceet. The implementation of the transaction and the issuance of the tender offer are, in particular, subject to the results of the due diligence.

exceet Group SE is not yet able to assess, whether the conditions precedent for the acquisition of Oranje-Nassau"s stake by the further potential buyer and for the tender offer to the shareholders of exceet Group SE will be met or not.

For further information:

About exceet



exceet is an international technology group, which is specialized in the development and production of intelligent, complex and secure electronics.