Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


10.05.2017 / 16:44



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Maar

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

11880 Solutions AG


b) LEI

 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005118806


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.56 EUR 11200.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.56 EUR 11200.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-10; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: 11880 Solutions AG

Fraunhofer Str. 12a

82152 Planegg-Martinsried

Germany
Internet: www.11880.com





 
