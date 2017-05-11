The Company has received a form TR-1 on 09 May 2017 from Farringdon Capital Management.

TR-1 notification of major interest in shares

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:



ZEAL Network SE

2. Reason for the notification:



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:



Farringdon Capital Management



4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):



Bram Cornelisse (100% owner of Farringdon Capital Management)

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:



08/05/2017

6. Date on which issuer notified:



09/05/2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:



5%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares



Class/type of shares: GB00BHD66J44

Situation previous to the triggering transaction



Number of Shares: 418,548



Number of Voting Rights: 418,548

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction



Number of shares (Direct):



Number of voting rights (Direct):



Number of voting rights (Indirect): 422,296



% of voting rights (Direct):



% of voting rights (Indirect): 5.04%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments



N/A

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments



N/A

Total (A+B+C)



Number of voting rights: 422,296



Percentage of voting rights: 5,04%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held:



Shares are held via (1) Farringdon I - SICAV, (2) Farringdon II SICAV and (3) Blackwell Partners Series A. Farringdon Capital Management is the delegated investment advisor controlled 100% by Bram Cornelisse that can exercise the voting rights of the above three vehicles.

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: