DGAP-News: Drillisch AG: Good start in 2017 - EBITDA forecast confirmed
2017. május 10., szerda, 22:25
Drillisch AG: Good start in 2017 - EBITDA forecast confirmed
Maintal, 10 May 2017 - Drillisch AG (ISIN DE 0005545503) has made a good start to the year 2017. The mobile services company, which is listed on the TecDax, posted further customer growth in the opening quarter, above all in the sector of the profitable budget subscribers. All major financial performance indicators displayed growth in comparison with the same quarter of the previous year. Following this good starting quarter, Drillisch AG confirms its forecast.
Growth in service revenue
The sheer MBA gross service revenue (i.e. including customer benefits) rose by EUR44.7 million (+49.5%) to EUR134.9 million (Q1 2016: EUR90.2 million). Adjusted for the customer benefits (= cost of sales), the MBA net service revenue rose by EUR33.0 million (+41.3%) to EUR112.8 million (Q1 2016: EUR79.9 million).
The decline in overall revenue by 11.8% to EUR152.9 million (Q1 2016: EUR173.4 million) is essentially a consequence of the restructuring of our subsidiary Phone House. The value of the previous year still included the earnings from the low-margin distribution business (the commission-based brokerage of network operator contracts, including the related hardware business), which has in the meantime been sold.
Subscriber growth
EBITDA growth
Outlook
Management and Supervisory Boards have submitted a dividend proposal for 2016 of EUR1.80 to the Annual General Meeting, which will take place on 18 May 2017. We want to ensure that shareholder benefit appropriately from the success of the Company in future as well.
Performance indicators pursuant to IFRS - comparison Q1 2017 v. Q1 2016
The complete quarterly report will be made available on the Company"s home page on 11 May 2017.
Maintal, 10 May 2017
Drillisch AG
Disclaimer: This report contains statements regarding the future which are based on the current assumptions and projections of the Drillisch AG management. Various risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, can cause actual developments, especially in the results, financial position, and the business of our Company, to deviate substantially from the projections about the future as they are shown here. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such future-oriented statements and to adapt them to future events or developments.
