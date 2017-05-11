DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Offer/Real Estate





TLG IMMOBILIEN announces takeover offer to all shareholders of WCM as major step towards building the leading German commercial real estate platform

- All-share offer for 100% of the share capital of WCM

- 1 new TLG IMMOBILIEN share offered for each 5.75 WCM shares (4:23); this implies an offer price of EUR 3.36 per share based on the TLG IMMOBILIEN closing price prior to the day of the announcement of the offer, a premium of 4.6% to WCM"s closing price prior to the day of the announcement of the offer and a premium of 17.8% to WCM"s current pro-forma EPRA NAV

- Approximately 50% of WCM share capital committed to support the transaction

- Offer supported by management and supervisory boards of both companies

- Formation of EUR 3 bn pan-German quality asset platform, continuing the TLG IMMOBILIEN expansion track record since IPO

- Combined commercial real estate portfolio centered in and around strong locations with an attractive yield and value growth potential

- Considerable synergy potential of approximately. EUR 5 m p.a. on fully phased-in basis



Berlin, 10 May 2017 - Today, the management board and the supervisory board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG IMMOBILIEN") have resolved to offer to the shareholders of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft ("WCM") to acquire their no-par value bearer shares by way of a voluntary public takeover offer (the "Offer"). Subject to the final determination of the minimum prices and the offer conditions in the offer document, TLG IMMOBILIEN intends to offer one new no-par value bearer share of TLG IMMOBILIEN with a notional value of EUR 1.00 as consideration in exchange for each 5.75 tendered shares of WCM. The new shares of TLG IMMOBILIEN will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2017.

Based on the weighted average price of the TLG IMMOBILIEN share during the three months prior to the day of the announcement of the Offer, the exchange ratio values each share of WCM at EUR 3.15, representing a premium of 4.1% to the weighted average price of the shares of WCM during the three months prior to the day of the announcement of the Offer. Based on the closing price of the TLG IMMOBILIEN shares prior to the day of the announcement of the Offer, the resulting offer price amounts to EUR 3.36 per WCM share and represents a premium of 17.8% on WCM"s pro-forma EPRA NAV of EUR 2.85 per share as communicated by WCM.

In connection with the Offer, TLG IMMOBILIEN and WCM today signed a business combination agreement ("BCA"). The BCA addresses the common understanding of TLG IMMOBILIEN and WCM, in particular regarding the strategy and structure of the combined company, the process of the Offer, the intended future composition of the boards of TLG IMMOBILIEN and WCM and the integration process. On the basis of the BCA, WCM will support the Offer and - after having examined the offer document - recommend that their shareholders accept it.

In addition, TLG IMMOBILIEN today entered into tender agreements with major shareholders of WCM, including DIC Asset Group, member of the supervisory board Karl Ehlerding and the CEO of WCM, Mr. Stavros Efremidis regarding their shares in WCM, covering approximately 50.0% of the shares and voting rights in WCM on a fully diluted basis (including mandatory convertible and employee stock options). By entering into such tender agreements, these shareholders have undertaken to tender their shares in WCM into the Offer.

The transaction combines two complementary portfolios and creates a EUR 3 bn pan-German commercial real estate portfolio centered in and around strong locations with more than 75% of the portfolio located in the growth spots Berlin, Frankfurt/Main, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. TLG IMMOBILIEN maintains its balanced portfolio structure with a focus on office and retail properties and an attractive combination of yield, secured cash flows and value growth potential. The transaction accelerates the roll-out of TLG IMMOBILIEN"s established business model on a pan-German basis, building on the WCM portfolio and platform and increasing local coverage across Western Germany as a further catalyst for portfolio growth. The joint headquarter of the combined company will remain in Berlin.

The transaction allows to realize cost synergies, expected to amount to approximately EUR 5 m p.a. on fully phased-in basis. At the same time the chosen deal structure allows TLG IMMOBILIEN to maintain its strong and defensive balance sheet profile with a pro-forma net LTV remaining below TLG IMMOBILIEN"s communicated 45% threshold as well as an average interest rate of 2.3% on a pro-forma basis. TLG IMMOBILIEN believes that the proven asset sourcing skills of both companies and TLG IMMOBILIEN"s superior access to growth capital will allow the combined entity to realize continued portfolio growth across Germany.

Niclas Karoff, Member of the Management Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN: "The takeover of WCM is a great opportunity for TLG IMMOBILIEN to strengthen our existing portfolio in attractive locations such as Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig and Frankfurt/Main as well as expand our exposure to other West German economic growth hubs around Stuttgart, Hanover and Duesseldorf."

Peter Finkbeiner, Member of the Management Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN, added: "The joint platform and proven business concept with a dense local network and long-standing asset management expertise lay the ground for further nationwide growth in our core asset classes office and retail as well as hotel real estate, while maintaining a conservative financing structure."

Stavros Efremidis, CEO of WCM: "We are convinced, that the proposed combination with TLG represents a very attractive offer to our shareholders - the more so as the combined entities of WCM and TLG will benefit from additional potential of an enlarged group to exploit the growth opportunities in the German commercial real estate market. Therefore both management and the supervisory board of WCM recommend our shareholders to accept the takeover offer by TLG. Several key shareholders of WCM including WCM"s management who collectively own approximately 50% of the shares have undertaken to tender their shares in WCM into the offer."

The Offer will be made in accordance with the conditions to be set forth in the offer document, in particular a minimum acceptance rate of 50% plus one share of WCM. The offer document will be published on the Internet at www.tlg.de under "Investor Relations". The exact acceptance period for the takeover offer will be published on the same website. The management board of TLG IMMOBILIEN currently plans to publish the offer document at the end of June 2017.

VICTORIAPARTNERS and UBS are acting as financial advisers to TLG IMMOBILIEN, and UBS has issued a fairness opinion to the management board of TLG IMMOBILIEN.

About TLG IMMOBILIEN AG



TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is a listed leading commercial real estate company in Germany that has been synonymous with real estate expertise for over 25 years. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG generates stable rental income and exhibits low vacancy rates, very good building stock and profits from its local employees" excellent market knowledge. As an active portfolio manager, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is specialised in commercial properties for office and retail use: it focuses on managing a high-quality portfolio mostly comprising office properties in Berlin, Frankfurt/Main, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. The company also has a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties in highly frequented micro-locations. The portfolio also includes seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s properties stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements.

As at 31 December 2016, the property value amounted to EUR 2.2 bn. As at the same reporting date, the EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to EUR 18.51.

