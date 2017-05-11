DGAP-News: Strong 1st Quarter of 2017 for BayWa: Significant Rise in Revenues and Earnings
2017. május 11., csütörtök, 08:30
DGAP-News: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Strong 1st Quarter of 2017 for BayWa: Significant Rise in Revenues and Earnings
"A successful start to 2017" noted the Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG, Klaus Josef Lutz, on the 1st quarter and believes that BayWa is on the right track to achieve the significant increase in earnings expected for 2017. Business development benefited from the strong renewable energies business as well as from the rise in the willingness to invest in agriculture and the continuing building boom, explained Lutz. In the Energy Segment, the Renewable Energies business unit reported a strong project business in Great Britain, which included the sale of three solar parks in the quarter under review. In the agriculture sector, the willingness to invest amongst farmers increased due to the rise in producer prices, which primarily benefited the sale of the Group"s tractors and inputs. The Building Materials Segment reported above-average demand for building materials from February onwards and was therefore able to reduce the seasonal downturn. Although the 1st quarter essentially only has limited significance for the rest of the year, Lutz is optimistic: "If the markets play their part, we expect positive business development for 2017."
Agriculture: More Stable Environment and Higher Liquidity in Agriculture
Successful Project Business for Renewable Energies
Building Materials Trade can take Advantage of an Active Construction Market
Further Investment in Digitalisation and Innovation
Development of the BayWa Group as at 31 March 2017
Development of the Agriculture Segment
Development of the Building Materials Segment
Development of the Innovation & Digitalisation Segment
2 Adjusted for the former Digital Farming business unit
3 Includes the value of the former Digital Farming business unit
Contact:
Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 22-36 98,
e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089/ 9222-3691
|Fax:
|089/ 9222-3698
|E-mail:
|marion.danneboom@baywa.de
|Internet:
|www.baywa.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
|WKN:
|519406, 519400,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
572411 11.05.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]