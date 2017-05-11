DGAP-AFR: Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


11.05.2017 / 09:07


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2017
German: https://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/corporatenews_ir.html
English: https://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/corporatenews_ir_en.html













Language: English
Company: Delticom AG

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.delti.com





 
