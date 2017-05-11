DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2017

German: https://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/corporatenews_ir.html

English: https://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/corporatenews_ir_en.html





