DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAX Automation AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





MAX Automation AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





11.05.2017 / 09:00





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MAX Automation AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2017

German: http://www.maxautomation.de/investor-relations/berichte/zwischenberichte/

English: http://www.maxautomation.de/investor-relations-2/reports/quarterly-reports/?lang=en





11.05.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

