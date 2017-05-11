DGAP-AFR: MAX Automation AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2017. május 11., csütörtök, 09:00





MAX Automation AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


11.05.2017 / 09:00


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


MAX Automation AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2017
German: http://www.maxautomation.de/investor-relations/berichte/zwischenberichte/
English: http://www.maxautomation.de/investor-relations-2/reports/quarterly-reports/?lang=en













Language: English
Company: MAX Automation AG

Breite Straße 29-31

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.de





 
