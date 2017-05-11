DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADLER Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





ADLER Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





11.05.2017 / 09:21





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ADLER Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2017

German: http://adler-ag.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/

English: http://adler-ag.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/





11.05.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

