2017. május 11., csütörtök, 09:21





ADLER Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


11.05.2017 / 09:21


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


ADLER Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2017
German: http://adler-ag.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/
English: http://adler-ag.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/













Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.adler-ag.com





 
