Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


11.05.2017 / 16:29



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Heike
Last name(s): Frenzel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Manuel Johannes
Last name(s): Frenzel
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Amendment

Name of the trading Person: Heike Frenzel

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.


b) LEI

529900PLX4ADJFWIY024 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A13SX22


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
45.77 EUR 101610.52 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
45.7700 EUR 101610.5200 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-08; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT













Language: English
Company: HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Rixbecker Str. 75

59552 Lippstadt

Germany
Internet: www.hella.de/ir





 
