1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Heike

Last name(s):

Frenzel



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Manuel Johannes

Last name(s):

Frenzel

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Amendment

Name of the trading Person: Heike Frenzel



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.





b) LEI

529900PLX4ADJFWIY024



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A13SX22





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

45.77 EUR





101610.52 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

45.7700 EUR





101610.5200 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-08; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

XGAT



