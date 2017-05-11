DGAP-DD: KROMI Logistik AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


11.05.2017 / 16:50



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Günter Jörg
Last name(s): Schubert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KROMI Logistik AG


b) LEI

 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KFUJ5


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
15.00 EUR 32580.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
15.00 EUR 32580.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-10; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XFRA













Language: English
Company: KROMI Logistik AG

Tarpenring 11

22419 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.kromi.de





 
