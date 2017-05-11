DGAP-Adhoc: VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft: Financial goals for 2016 reached - Annual financial statement confirmed

VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft: Financial goals for 2016 reached - Annual financial statement confirmed


May 11, 2017



Financial goals for 2016 reached - Annual financial statement confirmed


The supervisory board of VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft has adopted and confirmed the certified annual and consolidated financial statement of VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft for the fiscal year 2016 in today"s board meeting.



The consolidated annual result increased by TEUR 496 compared to the previous year to TEUR 1,559 and is thus at the upper end of the previously defined target corridor of TEUR 1,200 to TEUR 1,500. With this, the annual result has now been improved for five consecutive years.



The increase in results of 46.7% compared to the previous year is based on participation income from several successful co-investments in our investment products and turnover revenues, which increased by TEUR 2,515 year-on-year to TEUR 7,770.



The target profit margin of 20% on turnover was surpassed in 2016. Return on equity reached 14.31%.



The current fiscal year 2017 proceeds as planned so that, from today"s perspective, we expect a further increase in results and the annual result 2017 within the range of the target corridor of TEUR 1,600 to TEUR 2,000.



Key figures for the financial year 2016:



















































































in TEUR -        
  2016 2015 2014 2013
         
Balance sheet total 19,493 14,311 11,218 10,088
         
Equity 10,891 9,332 8,226 6,212
         
Equity ratio 55.9 % 65.2 % 73.3 % 61.6 %
         
Turnover (incl. revenues from participations) 7,770 5,255 4,333 3,133
         
Turnover change (y-o-y) 47.86 % 21.28 % 38.31 % 6.61 %
         
Consolidated annual result 1,559 1,063 432 -786
         
Profit margin 20.06 % 20.23 % 9.97 % -25.09 %





Contact:

---------------------------------------------------------

Further information on VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft are available on www.verianos.com.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.


IR contact:

VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Investor Relations

Christian Bähringer, esq.

Bethmannstraße 56

D-60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany

T +49 69 69 768 88 0

F +49 69 69 768 88 9

Mail: ir@verianos.com


Company contact:

VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

D-Gürzenichstraße 21

50667 Köln

Germany

T +49 221 200 46 100

F +49 221 200 46 140

Mail: enquiries@verianos.com







11-May-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
