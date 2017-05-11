DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft: Financial goals for 2016 reached - Annual financial statement confirmed





11-May-2017 / 17:53 CET/CEST





May 11, 2017

Financial goals for 2016 reached - Annual financial statement confirmed





The supervisory board of VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft has adopted and confirmed the certified annual and consolidated financial statement of VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft for the fiscal year 2016 in today"s board meeting.

The consolidated annual result increased by TEUR 496 compared to the previous year to TEUR 1,559 and is thus at the upper end of the previously defined target corridor of TEUR 1,200 to TEUR 1,500. With this, the annual result has now been improved for five consecutive years.

The increase in results of 46.7% compared to the previous year is based on participation income from several successful co-investments in our investment products and turnover revenues, which increased by TEUR 2,515 year-on-year to TEUR 7,770.

The target profit margin of 20% on turnover was surpassed in 2016. Return on equity reached 14.31%.

The current fiscal year 2017 proceeds as planned so that, from today"s perspective, we expect a further increase in results and the annual result 2017 within the range of the target corridor of TEUR 1,600 to TEUR 2,000.

Key figures for the financial year 2016:

in TEUR -











2016

2015

2014

2013











Balance sheet total

19,493

14,311

11,218

10,088











Equity

10,891

9,332

8,226

6,212











Equity ratio

55.9 %

65.2 %

73.3 %

61.6 %











Turnover (incl. revenues from participations)

7,770

5,255

4,333

3,133











Turnover change (y-o-y)

47.86 %

21.28 %

38.31 %

6.61 %











Consolidated annual result

1,559

1,063

432

-786











Profit margin

20.06 %

20.23 %

9.97 %

-25.09 %



This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.