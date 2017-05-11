DGAP-Adhoc: VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft: Financial goals for 2016 reached - Annual financial statement confirmed
2017. május 11., csütörtök, 17:53
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
May 11, 2017
Financial goals for 2016 reached - Annual financial statement confirmed
The consolidated annual result increased by TEUR 496 compared to the previous year to TEUR 1,559 and is thus at the upper end of the previously defined target corridor of TEUR 1,200 to TEUR 1,500. With this, the annual result has now been improved for five consecutive years.
The increase in results of 46.7% compared to the previous year is based on participation income from several successful co-investments in our investment products and turnover revenues, which increased by TEUR 2,515 year-on-year to TEUR 7,770.
The target profit margin of 20% on turnover was surpassed in 2016. Return on equity reached 14.31%.
The current fiscal year 2017 proceeds as planned so that, from today"s perspective, we expect a further increase in results and the annual result 2017 within the range of the target corridor of TEUR 1,600 to TEUR 2,000.
Key figures for the financial year 2016:
Contact:
---------------------------------------------------------
Further information on VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft are available on www.verianos.com.
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.
IR contact:
VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Investor Relations
Christian Bähringer, esq.
Bethmannstraße 56
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
T +49 69 69 768 88 0
F +49 69 69 768 88 9
Mail: ir@verianos.com
Company contact:
VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
D-Gürzenichstraße 21
50667 Köln
Germany
T +49 221 200 46 100
F +49 221 200 46 140
Mail: enquiries@verianos.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
|Gürzenichstraße 21
|50667 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|0049 221 20046 100
|Fax:
|0049 221 20046 140
|E-mail:
|ir@verianos.com
|Internet:
|www.verianos.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2Y48
|WKN:
|A0Z2Y4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Open Market (Basic Board) in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
572833 11-May-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]