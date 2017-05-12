DGAP-AFR: Sto SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2017. május 12., péntek, 10:27





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sto SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Sto SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


12.05.2017 / 10:27


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Sto SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 19, 2017
German: http://www.sto.de/media/documents/investor_relations/meldungen_2017/quartalsmeldung_1_2017.pdf













12.05.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Sto SE & Co. KGaA

Ehrenbachstraße 1

79780 Stühlingen

Germany
Internet: www.sto.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




573059  12.05.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=573059&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum