12.05.2017 / 11:00


ALBIS Leasing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: May 19, 2017
German: http://www.albis-leasing.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/













Language: English
Company: ALBIS Leasing AG

Ifflandstraße 4

22087 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.albis-leasing.de





 
