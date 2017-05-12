DGAP-PVR: va-Q-tec AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. május 12., péntek, 14:27
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: va-Q-tec AG
va-Q-tec AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12.05.2017 / 14:27
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
va-Q-tec AG
Karl-Ferdinand-Braun Str. 7
97080 Würzburg
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
Sanne Group plc
St. Heller
Jersey
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached6. Total positions
|Cleantech Europe II Luxembourg S.à.r.l.
7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|14.19 %
|0 %
|14.19 %
|13089502
|Previous notification
|16.33 %
|3.51 %
|19.84 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
|DE0006636681
|0
|1857563
|0 %
|14.19 %
|Total
|1857563
|14.19 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|
|
|Total
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|
|
|
|Total
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|Sanne Group plc
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Finance Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Fiduciary Services Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Nominees Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Zouk Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Zouk Ventures Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Cleantech II General Partner Limited
| %
| %
| %
|CT2 GP LLP
| %
| %
| %
|Cleantech II General Partner L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Cleantech Europe II (A) LP
| %
| %
| %
|Cleantech Europe II Luxembourg S.à.r.l.
|14.19 %
| %
|14.19 %
|
|Sanne Group plc
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Finance Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Fiduciary Services Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Nominees Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Zouk Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Zouk Ventures Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Cleantech II General Partner Limited
| %
| %
| %
|CT2 GP LLP
| %
| %
| %
|Cleantech II General Partner L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Cleantech Europe II (B) LP
| %
| %
| %
|Cleantech Europe II Luxembourg S.à.r.l.
|14.19 %
| %
|14.19 %
|
|Sanne Group plc
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Finance Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Fiduciary Services Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Nominees Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Zouk Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Zouk Ventures Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Zouk Capital LLP
|14.19 %
| %
|14.19 %
|
|Sanne Group plc
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Finance Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Fiduciary Services Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Trustee Services Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Nominees Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Zouk Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Zouk Ventures Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Cleantech II General Partner Limited
| %
| %
| %
|CT2 GP LLP
| %
| %
| %
|Cleantech II General Partner L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Cleantech Europe II (A) LP
| %
| %
| %
|Cleantech Europe II Luxembourg S.à.r.l.
|14.19 %
| %
|14.19 %
|
|Sanne Group plc
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Finance Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Fiduciary Services Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Nominees Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Zouk Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Zouk Ventures Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Cleantech II General Partner Limited
| %
| %
| %
|CT2 GP LLP
| %
| %
| %
|Cleantech II General Partner L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Cleantech Europe II (B) LP
| %
| %
| %
|Cleantech Europe II Luxembourg S.à.r.l.
|14.19 %
| %
|14.19 %
|
|Sanne Group plc
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Finance Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Fiduciary Services Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Trustee Services Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Sanne Nominees Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Zouk Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Zouk Ventures Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Zouk Capital LLP
|14.19 %
| %
|14.19 %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
|The voting rights are attributed to Zouk Capital LLP pursuant to Sec. 22 para. 1 s 1 no. 6 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz, WpHG).
12.05.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|va-Q-tec AG
|Karl-Ferdinand-Braun Str. 7
|97080 Würzburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.va-Q-tec.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
573117 12.05.2017
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.