DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: IKB Group has received declarations of acceptance of 87.9% for Capital Raising and Hybrid Raising Notes

2017. május 12., péntek, 16:00





DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: IKB Group has received declarations of acceptance of 87.9% for Capital Raising and Hybrid Raising Notes


12.05.2017 / 16:00



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR AT ANY ADDRESS IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE.



 



IKB Group has received declarations of acceptance of 87.9% for Capital Raising and Hybrid Raising Notes





[Düsseldorf, 12 May 2017] The tender offer of IKB Lux Beteiligungen S.à r.l. to the holders of the notes issued by Capital Raising GmbH (ISIN DE0007490724, "Capital Notes") and of the notes issued by Hybrid Raising GmbH (ISIN DE000A0AMCG6, "Hybrid Notes") - together the "Notes" - expired on 10 May 2017.



As at 4.00 p.m. (CEST) on 10 May 2017, being the tender offer deadline, IKB Lux Beteiligungen S.à r.l. had received declarations of acceptance of its tender offer totalling 87.9% of the Capital Notes and the Hybrid Notes (average across all Notes).



All valid declarations of acceptance received prior to the tender offer deadline will be settled on 15 May 2017. The offer will not be extended.



The Dealer Manager

IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG

Wilhelm-Bötzkes-Straße 1

40474 Düsseldorf

Germany



Attention: Institutional Sales

E-mail: institutionalsales@ikb.de

Phone: +49 (0) 211 8221 8080img

The Tender Agent

Lucid Issuer Services Limited

Tankerton Works

12 Argyle Walk

London WC1H 8HA

United Kingdom



Attention: Paul Kamminga

E-mail: ikb@lucid-is.com

Phone: +44 (0) 20 7704 0880img



IKB Lux Beteiligungen S.à r.l. is a société à responsabilité limitée having its registered office at 21b, rue Gabriel Lippmann, L-5365 Munsbach, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg under number B.125617 and having a fixed capital of EUR 7,600,000. The Offeror is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IKB AG.



Contact:

Dr Jörg Chittka, Corporate Communications, Tel.: +49 (0) 211 8221-4349img,

Armin Baltzer, Corporate Communications, Tel.: +49 (0) 211 8221-6236img,

E-mail: presse@ikb.de

IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG supports medium-sized enterprises with loans, risk management, capital market services and advisory services.














12.05.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG

Wilhelm-Bötzkes-Straße 1

40474 Düsseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 8221-4511
Fax: +49 (0)211 8221-2511
E-mail: investor.relations@ikb.de
Internet: www.ikb.de
ISIN: DE0008063306
WKN: 806330
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt





 
End of News DGAP News Service




573239  12.05.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=573239&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum