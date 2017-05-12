DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: IKB Group has received declarations of acceptance of 87.9% for Capital Raising and Hybrid Raising Notes





12.05.2017 / 16:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR AT ANY ADDRESS IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE.

[Düsseldorf, 12 May 2017] The tender offer of IKB Lux Beteiligungen S.à r.l. to the holders of the notes issued by Capital Raising GmbH (ISIN DE0007490724, "Capital Notes") and of the notes issued by Hybrid Raising GmbH (ISIN DE000A0AMCG6, "Hybrid Notes") - together the "Notes" - expired on 10 May 2017.

As at 4.00 p.m. (CEST) on 10 May 2017, being the tender offer deadline, IKB Lux Beteiligungen S.à r.l. had received declarations of acceptance of its tender offer totalling 87.9% of the Capital Notes and the Hybrid Notes (average across all Notes).

All valid declarations of acceptance received prior to the tender offer deadline will be settled on 15 May 2017. The offer will not be extended.

IKB Lux Beteiligungen S.à r.l. is a société à responsabilité limitée having its registered office at 21b, rue Gabriel Lippmann, L-5365 Munsbach, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg under number B.125617 and having a fixed capital of EUR 7,600,000. The Offeror is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IKB AG.

IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG supports medium-sized enterprises with loans, risk management, capital market services and advisory services.