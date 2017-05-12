DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: IKB Group has received declarations of acceptance of 87.9% for Capital Raising and Hybrid Raising Notes
2017. május 12., péntek, 16:00
DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR AT ANY ADDRESS IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE.
IKB Group has received declarations of acceptance of 87.9% for Capital Raising and Hybrid Raising Notes
As at 4.00 p.m. (CEST) on 10 May 2017, being the tender offer deadline, IKB Lux Beteiligungen S.à r.l. had received declarations of acceptance of its tender offer totalling 87.9% of the Capital Notes and the Hybrid Notes (average across all Notes).
All valid declarations of acceptance received prior to the tender offer deadline will be settled on 15 May 2017. The offer will not be extended.
The Dealer Manager
Attention: Institutional Sales
Attention: Paul Kamminga
IKB Lux Beteiligungen S.à r.l. is a société à responsabilité limitée having its registered office at 21b, rue Gabriel Lippmann, L-5365 Munsbach, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg under number B.125617 and having a fixed capital of EUR 7,600,000. The Offeror is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IKB AG.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
|Wilhelm-Bötzkes-Straße 1
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 8221-4511
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 8221-2511
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@ikb.de
|Internet:
|www.ikb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0008063306
|WKN:
|806330
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
573239 12.05.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]