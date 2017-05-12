DGAP-Adhoc: SolarWorld AG: Preliminary administrator / Insolvency of affiliated companies

12-May-2017


On May 11, 2017, the Management Board of SolarWorld AG filed for insolvency proceedings at the local court of Bonn. In the due course of these proceedings, the court has appointed attorney at law Horst Piepenburg as preliminary insolvency administrator with the reservation of approval according to § 21 Abs. 2 Nr. 2, 2 Alt InsO.



The Management of the affiliated companies SolarWorld Industries Sachsen GmbH, SolarWorld Industries Thüringen GmbH, SolarWorld Industries Deutschland GmbH and SolarWorld Innovations GmbH also filed for insolvency proceedings at the local court of Bonn on May 12, 2017, due to the insolvency of the parent company. The court of insolvency then also appointed attorney at law Horst Piepenburg as preliminary insolvency administrator for these companies.



