Berlin, 12 May 2017 - Delivery Hero Group ("Delivery Hero"), the leading global online food ordering and delivery marketplace, announced today that Naspers, a global internet and entertainment group and one of the world"s largest technology investors, is investing EUR 387 million in Delivery Hero, primarily into newly issued shares and at a valuation in line with Delivery Hero"s previous valuation. This investment will help fuel Delivery Hero"s growth plans. Naspers will also be represented with one member on Delivery Hero"s Supervisory Board.

Niklas Östberg, CEO of Delivery Hero, said:

"We are delighted to welcome such a renowned and strong investor with a proven track record in building successful platforms around the world. Naspers" capital and knowhow will support our growth momentum as we continue to focus on creating an amazing takeaway experience."

Bob van Dijk, CEO of Naspers:

"Food ordering and delivery presents an attractive opportunity for us. It is a large, underpenetrated, and growing market with potential for success across a broad range of geographies that Naspers knows well. Delivery Hero has already achieved significant traction in some markets, but we believe that the vast majority of high-growth markets are at the beginning of the opportunity cycle. Naspers" deep expertise in building leading marketplace businesses in high-growth markets, which includes the leading food delivery business in Latin America, combined with the strength of Delivery Hero"s platform, positions us well to build a leading, global food ordering and delivery platform."

Delivery Hero is the leading global online food ordering and delivery marketplace with number one market positions in terms of restaurants, active users, gross merchandise value or website traffic, in more countries than any of its competitors and online and mobile platforms across 40+ countries in Europe, the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region. Delivery Hero also operates its own last-mile food delivery primarily in 50+ high-density urban areas around the world. The Company is headquartered in Berlin and has over 5,000 employees.





Founded in 1915, Naspers is a global internet and entertainment group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating in more than 130 countries and markets with long-term growth potential, Naspers builds leading companies that empower people and enrich communities. It runs some of the world"s leading platforms in internet, video entertainment, and media. Naspers companies connect people to each other and the wider world, help people improve their daily lives, and entertain audiences with the best of local and global content. Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Naspers has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, Codecademy, eMAG, Flipkart, ibibo, iFood, letgo, Media24, Movile, MultiChoice, OLX, PayU, Showmax, SimilarWeb, SinDelantal, Twiggle, and Udemy. Similarly, hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of its associates Tencent (www.tencent.com; SEHK 00700), Mail.ru (www.corp.mail.ru; LSE: MAIL), and MakeMyTrip Limited (www.makemytrip.com; NASDAQ:MMYT) a part of their daily lives.

Naspers is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and has an ADR Listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN). For more information, please visit www.naspers.com.

This press release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of the Company ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements only speak as at the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.



Bodo v. Braunmühl,



Head of Corporate Communications, Delivery Hero



bodo.braunmuehl@deliveryhero.com