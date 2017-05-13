DGAP-News: Delivery Hero GmbH: Naspers invests EUR 387 million into Delivery Hero
2017. május 12., péntek, 21:55
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero GmbH / Key word(s): Investment
Berlin, 12 May 2017 - Delivery Hero Group ("Delivery Hero"), the leading global online food ordering and delivery marketplace, announced today that Naspers, a global internet and entertainment group and one of the world"s largest technology investors, is investing EUR 387 million in Delivery Hero, primarily into newly issued shares and at a valuation in line with Delivery Hero"s previous valuation. This investment will help fuel Delivery Hero"s growth plans. Naspers will also be represented with one member on Delivery Hero"s Supervisory Board.
Niklas Östberg, CEO of Delivery Hero, said:
"We are delighted to welcome such a renowned and strong investor with a proven track record in building successful platforms around the world. Naspers" capital and knowhow will support our growth momentum as we continue to focus on creating an amazing takeaway experience."
Bob van Dijk, CEO of Naspers:
"Food ordering and delivery presents an attractive opportunity for us. It is a large, underpenetrated, and growing market with potential for success across a broad range of geographies that Naspers knows well. Delivery Hero has already achieved significant traction in some markets, but we believe that the vast majority of high-growth markets are at the beginning of the opportunity cycle. Naspers" deep expertise in building leading marketplace businesses in high-growth markets, which includes the leading food delivery business in Latin America, combined with the strength of Delivery Hero"s platform, positions us well to build a leading, global food ordering and delivery platform."
About Delivery Hero
Naspers is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and has an ADR Listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN). For more information, please visit www.naspers.com.
Disclaimer
572529 12.05.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]