- Further substantial increase in revenue and profitability
- 7.5 percent increase in revenue to EUR 458.0 million
- 52.0 increase in EBIT to EUR 22.5 million
- Improvement in operating EBIT margin to 5.0 percent
- Concern over future outlook for the company due to intended change of control
In the first quarter of 2017, Group revenue rose by 7.5 percent to EUR 458.0 million, thus substantially exceeding the previous year (2016: 425.9). This was accompanied by a significant increase of 52.0 percent in EBIT to EUR 22.5 million (2016: 14.8), with the EBIT margin widening to 4.9 percent (2016: 3.5) as expected. Operating EBIT (adjusted for currency-translation effects) climbed even more substantially to EUR 23.1 million (2016: 17.3), yielding an operating EBIT margin of 5.0 percent (2016: 4.1), i.e. within Grammer"s target corridor. Net profit after tax was also up sharply, rising by 89.2 percent to EUR 14.0 million (2016: 7.4). This encouragingly strong earnings growth was particularly underpinned by the ongoing implementation of optimization and cost-cutting measures as well as project start-ups.
Growth and higher profitability in both divisions
"Our sustained positive operating business performance, which continued in the first quarter of 2017 in line with expectations shows that the strategy that we have been implementing for many years is now bearing fruit. As planned, we were particularly able to boost the Grammer Group"s profitability significantly and are now benefiting from the capital spending projects of the last few years. Consequently, we are committed to continuing on this successful trajectory in the interests of our employees, shareholders and customers," says Hartmut Müller, Chief Executive Officer of Grammer AG.
Employees, customers and political representatives concerned by the prospect of the Hastor Group"s involvement
Favorable operating outlook for 2017 confirmed
Grammer AG annual general meeting on May 24
The leading independent proxy advisors ISS, Glass Lewis and IVOX have already recommended institutional investors to vote in favor of Grammer"s management and to reject the proposals submitted by Cascade International Investment GmbH.
Further information on the annual general meeting can be found on the Company"s website at:
Company profile
Located in Amberg, Germany, Grammer AG specializes in the development and production of components and systems for automotive interiors as well as suspension driver and passenger seats for onroad and offroad vehicles. In the Automotive Division, we supply headrests, armrests, center console systems and high-quality interior components and operating systems to premium automakers and automotive system suppliers. The Commercial Vehicle Division comprises seats for the truck and offroad seat segments (tractors, construction machinery, forklifts) as well as train and bus seats. With over 12,000 employees, Grammer operates in 19 countries around the world. Grammer shares are listed in the SDAX and traded on the Frankfurt and Munich stock exchanges via the electronic trading system Xetra.
