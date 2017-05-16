DGAP-DD: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft english
2017. május 15., hétfő, 17:53
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
|Opernplatz 2
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hochtief.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
35021 15.05.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]